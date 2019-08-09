Patterned Speed Horse Association

Patterned Speed Horse Association (PSHA) is a fun, family friendly organization that welcomes all levels of riders and horse enthusiasts. PSHA specializes in speed horse events such as Barrel Racing and Pole Bending, and has classes for any age and any lever of rider! This organization is well-known for supporting our members when needs arise and for giving back to our communities. Lifelong friendships develop through our love of horses and we enjoy watching generation after generation compete!

Our competition season goes from August 1 to July 31 each year. During that time, members compete and work towards getting a 3 time average which will determine their qualification to the State Finals, Classic Show, and/or Interstate Games Meet. Generally, there are multiple shows across the state going on every weekend throughout the summer and quite a few fall and spring shows as well. There truly is a show for everyone in this unique organization.

This year we are looking to start a new PSHA tradition by putting on an event called, O-MOK-SEE, where competitors ride hard all weekend to come out on top of their age group and take home the coveted, O-MOK-SEE Championship Saddle. Click here to view/print O-MOK-SEE Flyer. This show is open to all riders, unlike our State Finals competition which is an invitation only show.

We are running this as a typical O-MOK-SEE event, age groups with awards to the top 10 and have some specialty events with money added. We are running a 4D jackpot barrel race Friday night, 2 man team events on Saturday along with 10 individual events throughout the weekend.

We always are happy to welcome new members, or guests who just want to check one of our events out. Information is always available and kept up to date on our website patternedspeedhorse.com. Sponsors always appreciated and welcomed for our events. Click here to view/print our O-MOK-SEE Sponsor Form.