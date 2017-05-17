Passionate Empowerment – Effective Communication with Your Horse

In lieu of devices, violence, and food as trickery, Passionate Empowerment is a true empowerment process. Assertiveness is only needed when danger presents itself, otherwise empowerment is gained by understanding the language of the horse, observation of the horse and communication the horse can understand. It is not about communicating in a human way or training the horse to understand at the human level, it’s about communication with the horse using their language and psyche of prey and herd communication to keep you and the horse safer and for the horse to understand its role in the human herd.

Passive Empowerment truly empowers through knowledge and understanding. No need for dominance – no place for fear since fear is replaced with curiosity and compassion knowing the horse is out of its natural environment attempting to survive in captivity. We owe it to the equine realm to listen, to respond with compassion and recognize we are the interloper, the kidnapper, the change maker, so we need to be the benevolent master of what otherwise is our slave.

For a successful relationship we must allow give and take just as in our human relationships we have. We owe that to the horses. Benevolence in Mastership is paramount which generates Passive Empowerment, and with Passive Empowerment comes wisdom which horses are tuned to.

Do you notice how a horse is much calmer and responsive to a wise horse person – and did you notice the wise horse person has a quiet demeanor meeting the horse on a gentle equal level wisdom is gained when exercising Passive Empowerment.

Passive Empowerment is:

Compassion

Empathy

Observation of communication behavior

Communication using herd language

Being empowered using wise methods of observation and understanding prey psyche and herd language. Anything other than gentle horse training (Passive Empowerment) can be considered an attack. Think about it – when you inflict pain or force you are attacking your horse. When it comes to desensitizing you nurture your horse through without force. You develop curiosity which replaces fear. In order to be with the human herd horses need to develop a less reactive response to what otherwise would set them into flight. This is necessary to be safer within the human herd and it is done by being the compassionate herd leader your horse is genetically wired to require at all times in your herd of two.

