Outbreak Update: March 16, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Orange, San Mateo, Riverside & Santa Clara County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Notes: • Orange county #1 (original EDCC notification #2438): 23 confirmed (2 EHM, 21 fever)- no change
• Orange county #2 (not posted individually): 16 confirmed (2 EHM, 14 fever/mild signs)- no change
• Orange county #3 (original EDCC notification #2455): 24 confirmed (2 EHM, 22 fevers)
• San Mateo county #1 (original EDCC notification #2405): 40 confirmed (4 EHM, 36 fevers)- no change
• San Mateo county #2 (original EDCC notification #2479): 3 confirmed (1 EHM, 2 fever)- no change
• Riverside county (original EDCC notification #2416): 35 confirmed (3 EHM, 32 fevers)- no change
• Santa Clara county (original EDCC notification #2482): 2 confirmed (2 EHM);- no change
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed.