Outbreak Update: March 16, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Orange, San Mateo, Riverside & Santa Clara County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Notes: • Orange county #1 (original EDCC notification #2438): 23 confirmed (2 EHM, 21 fever)- no change

• Orange county #2 (not posted individually): 16 confirmed (2 EHM, 14 fever/mild signs)- no change

• Orange county #3 (original EDCC notification #2455): 24 confirmed (2 EHM, 22 fevers)

• San Mateo county #1 (original EDCC notification #2405): 40 confirmed (4 EHM, 36 fevers)- no change

• San Mateo county #2 (original EDCC notification #2479): 3 confirmed (1 EHM, 2 fever)- no change

• Riverside county (original EDCC notification #2416): 35 confirmed (3 EHM, 32 fevers)- no change

• Santa Clara county (original EDCC notification #2482): 2 confirmed (2 EHM);- no change

