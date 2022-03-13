Outbreak Update: March 13, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in California

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Notes:

Orange county #1 (original EDCC notification #2438): 23 confirmed (2 EHM, 21 fever) No Change

Orange county #2 15 confirmed (2 EHM, 13 fever/mild signs)– Three (3) additional horses on the premises displaying fever or mild clinical signs were confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th. To date, there have been two (2) confirmed EHM cases (EHV-1 infection with neurological signs) and thirteen (13) positive EHV-1 fever-only or mild clinical cases associated with this incident. CDFA is actively monitoring the situation.

Orange county #3 (original EDCC notification #2455): 15 confirmed (1 EHM, 14 fevers)- Five (5) additional horses on the premises displaying fever or mild clinical signs only were confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th. To date, there have been one (1) confirmed EHM case (EHV-1 infection with neurological signs) and fourteen (14) positive EHV-1 fever-only or mild clinical cases associated with this incident. CDFA is actively monitoring the situation.;

San Mateo county #1 (original EDCC notification #2405): 39 confirmed (4 EHM, 35 fevers) One (1) additional horse from the index premises displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th, and has been isolated at the index premises. Additionally, two (2) horses displaying fever only with no neurological signs were confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th. To date, five (5) EHM cases (EHV-1 positive with neurologic signs) and thirty-four (34) EHV-1 febrile only cases have been confirmed. CDFA continues to actively monitor the situation.;

San Mateo county #2 (original EDCC notification #2479): 3 confirmed (1 EHM, 2 fever)– One (1) additional horse on the premises displaying fever was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th. To date, there has been one (1) confirmed EHM case (EHV-1 infection with neurological signs) and two (2) positive EHV-1 fever-only or mild clinical cases associated with this incident. CDFA is actively monitoring the situation.;

Riverside county (original EDCC notification #2416): 35 confirmed (3 EHM, 32 fevers) No Change

Santa Clara county (original EDCC notification #2482): 2 confirmed (2 EHM)- One (1) additional horse on the premises, a 21-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1 non-neuropathogenic strain) on March 11th. The gelding was euthanized on March 8th due to severity of clinical signs. CDFA is actively monitoring the situation.;;

For more information go to: EHM factsheet

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks