Outbreak Update: March 13, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in California

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Orange county #1 (original EDCC notification #2438): 23 confirmed (2 EHM, 21 fever) No Change

Orange county #2 15 confirmed (2 EHM, 13 fever/mild signs)– Three (3) additional horses on the premises displaying fever or mild clinical signs were confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th. To date, there have been two (2) confirmed EHM cases (EHV-1 infection with neurological signs) and thirteen (13) positive EHV-1 fever-only or mild clinical cases associated with this incident. CDFA is actively monitoring the situation.

Orange county #3 (original EDCC notification #2455): 15 confirmed (1 EHM, 14 fevers)-  Five (5) additional horses on the premises displaying fever or mild clinical signs only were confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th. To date, there have been one (1) confirmed EHM case (EHV-1 infection with neurological signs) and fourteen (14) positive EHV-1 fever-only or mild clinical cases associated with this incident. CDFA is actively monitoring the situation.;

San Mateo county #1 (original EDCC notification #2405): 39 confirmed (4 EHM, 35 fevers)  One (1) additional horse from the index premises displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th, and has been isolated at the index premises. Additionally, two (2) horses displaying fever only with no neurological signs were confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th. To date, five (5) EHM cases (EHV-1 positive with neurologic signs) and thirty-four (34) EHV-1 febrile only cases have been confirmed. CDFA continues to actively monitor the situation.;

San Mateo county #2 (original EDCC notification #2479): 3 confirmed (1 EHM, 2 fever)– One (1) additional horse on the premises displaying fever was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on March 11th. To date, there has been one (1) confirmed EHM case (EHV-1 infection with neurological signs) and two (2) positive EHV-1 fever-only or mild clinical cases associated with this incident. CDFA is actively monitoring the situation.;

Riverside county (original EDCC notification #2416): 35 confirmed (3 EHM, 32 fevers) No Change

Santa Clara county (original EDCC notification #2482): 2 confirmed (2 EHM)- One (1) additional horse on the premises, a 21-year-old Thoroughbred gelding, displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1 non-neuropathogenic strain) on March 11th. The gelding was euthanized on March 8th due to severity of clinical signs. CDFA is actively monitoring the situation.;;

For more information go to:  EHM factsheet

