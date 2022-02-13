Outbreak Update: February 12, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 14;
Number Suspected: 3;
Number Exposed: 300;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Clinical Signs: Fever, sheath edema; Confirmation Date: 2/8/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Restrictions: Facility quarantine in place, additional information available here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;
Comments: This is an update for Alerts 2405, 2406, 2408, 2410: For more information about EVH go to: EHV-1 factsheet
