Outbreak Update: February 12, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 14;

Number Suspected: 3;

Number Exposed: 300;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Clinical Signs: Fever, sheath edema; Confirmation Date: 2/8/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Restrictions: Facility quarantine in place, additional information available here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;

Comments: This is an update for Alerts 2405, 2406, 2408, 2410: For more information about EVH go to: EHV-1 factsheet

