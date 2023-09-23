Outbreak Alerts: September 22, 2023 West Nile Virus in Owyhee County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 12
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/20/2023
Clinical Signs: Vaccinated 9-11-23, unknown vaccine history prior. Dull on presentation, mild, inconsistent muscle fasciculations.
Confirmation Date: 9/22/2023
Horse Status: Unknown
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
