Outbreak Alerts: September 22, 2023 West Nile Virus in Owyhee County, ID

by
Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown 
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 12
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/20/2023
Clinical Signs: Vaccinated 9-11-23, unknown vaccine history prior. Dull on presentation, mild, inconsistent muscle fasciculations.
Confirmation Date: 9/22/2023
Horse Status: Unknown
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

