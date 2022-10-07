Outbreak Alerts: Oct 6, 2022 West Nile Virus in Tehama County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Age: 3

Gender: Mare

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/28/2022

Clinical Signs: Acute recumbency, ataxia (all 4 limbs), difficulty rising

Confirmation Date: 10/5/2022

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

Comments: On October 5, 2022, a 3-year-old Quarter Horse mare with an unknown vaccination history in Tehama County, displaying acute neurological signs, was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The mare is alive and recovering. This is the thirteenth case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2022. For more information about West Nile Virus, go to: WNV Factsheet.

