Outbreak Alerts: Oct 6, 2022 West Nile Virus in Tehama County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Age: 3
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/28/2022
Clinical Signs: Acute recumbency, ataxia (all 4 limbs), difficulty rising
Confirmation Date: 10/5/2022
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown
Comments: On October 5, 2022, a 3-year-old Quarter Horse mare with an unknown vaccination history in Tehama County, displaying acute neurological signs, was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The mare is alive and recovering. This is the thirteenth case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2022. For more information about West Nile Virus, go to: WNV Factsheet.
