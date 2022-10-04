Outbreak Alerts: Oct 4, 2022 West Nile Virus in Stanislaus County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Age: 1
Gender: Filly
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/24/2022
Clinical Signs: mild ataxia, mild circumduction.
Confirmation Date: 10/3/2022
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
Comments: On October 3, 2022, a 1-year-old unvaccinated Quarter Horse filly in Stanislaus County, displaying acute neurological signs, was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The filly is alive and recovering. This is the twelfth case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2022. For more information go to: WNV Factsheet.
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.