Outbreak Alerts: Oct 27, 2022 West Nile Virus in Los Angeles County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Age: 15
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Paint
Onset of Clinical Signs: 10/2/2022
Clinical Signs: Colic and fever 10/2; ataxia and weakness in all 4 legs starting 10/3
Confirmation Date: 10/26/2022
Horse Status: Euthanized
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown
Comments: On October 26, 2022, a 15-year-old Paint gelding with an unknown vaccination history in Los Angeles County, displaying neurological signs, was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The gelding was euthanized. This is the sixteenth case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2022. For more information go to: West Nile Virus factsheeet.
