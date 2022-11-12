Outbreak Alerts: November 10, 2022 Equine Influenza in Grays Harbor County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State vet office
Number Confirmed: 2
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: 2 horses at a boarding facility in Grays Harbor County have tested positive for Equine Influenza. Both horses were unvaccinated and are currently under private vet care. For more information go to: Equine Influenza factsheet.
