Outbreak Alerts: November 10, 2022 Equine Influenza in Grays Harbor County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Boarding Facility

Comments: 2 horses at a boarding facility in Grays Harbor County have tested positive for Equine Influenza. Both horses were unvaccinated and are currently under private vet care. For more information go to: Equine Influenza factsheet.

