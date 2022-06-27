Outbreak Alerts: June 27, 2022 – Strangles in Spokane County WA

Outbreak Identifier: 5251

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Spokane County has tested positive for Strangles. The facility is under a voluntary quarantine and working with private veterinary care. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet. 

 

