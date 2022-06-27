Outbreak Alerts: June 27, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Mateo and Los Angeles Counties, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

San Mateo County – Outbreak Identifier: 5236

Number Confirmed: 6;
Number Exposed: 4;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Gender: Mare; Onset of Clinical Signs: 6/11/2022;
Clinical Signs: Transient fever; Confirmation Date: 6/17/2022; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: Of the 5 new EHV-1 positive cases confirmed, one displayed transient fever only, and 4 remain asymptomatic. Additional information can be found here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;
Previous Alerts: 2611. For more information go to EHM factsheet.

 

San Mateo County – Outbreak Identifier: 5230

Number Confirmed: 2;
Number Exposed: 300;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Previous Alerts: 2608, 2606. For more information go to EHM factsheet.

 

Los Angeles County – Outbreak Identifier: 5244

Number Confirmed: 2;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 30; Gender: Gelding;
Clinical Signs: Transient fever; Confirmation Date: 6/17/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: Additional information can be found here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;
Previous Alerts: 2620. For more information go to EHM factsheet.

