Outbreak Alerts: June 27, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Mateo and Los Angeles Counties, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

San Mateo County – Outbreak Identifier: 5236

Number Confirmed: 6;

Number Exposed: 4;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Gender: Mare; Onset of Clinical Signs: 6/11/2022;

Clinical Signs: Transient fever; Confirmation Date: 6/17/2022; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: Of the 5 new EHV-1 positive cases confirmed, one displayed transient fever only, and 4 remain asymptomatic. Additional information can be found here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;

Previous Alerts: 2611. For more information go to EHM factsheet.

San Mateo County – Outbreak Identifier: 5230

Number Confirmed: 2;

Number Exposed: 300;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Previous Alerts: 2608, 2606. For more information go to EHM factsheet.

Los Angeles County – Outbreak Identifier: 5244

Number Confirmed: 2;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 30; Gender: Gelding;

Clinical Signs: Transient fever; Confirmation Date: 6/17/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: Additional information can be found here: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;

Previous Alerts: 2620. For more information go to EHM factsheet.

Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Email Address * First name Last name Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks