Outbreak Alerts: July 9, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Okanogan County, WA

State vet office.

 

Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Horse Rescue;
Notes: Three donkeys purchased and brought home. One died from unknown circumstances. This one only has nasal discharge and temperature and is under private vet care. For more information go to EHV factsheet.

 

 

