Outbreak Alerts: August 31, 2023 West Nile Virus in San Luis Obispo County, CA

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 4
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Arabian
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/23/2022
Clinical Signs: Ataxic all 4 limbs, intermitting falling but able to rise without assistance.
Confirmation Date: 8/31/2023
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated
Comments: This is the 16th case of equine WNV confirmed in CA in 2023. 

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


  • Wendy Kondo

