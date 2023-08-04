Outbreak Alerts: August 3, 2023 West Nile Virus in Kings County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 4
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/22/2023
Clinical Signs: Ataxia, muscle fasciculations, hyperesthesia.
Confirmation Date: 7/31/2023
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Comments: This is the second case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2023.
For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html
