Outbreak Alerts: August 3, 2023 West Nile Virus in Kings County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Facility Type: Private Facility

Age: 4

Gender: Mare

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/22/2023

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, muscle fasciculations, hyperesthesia.

Confirmation Date: 7/31/2023

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Comments: This is the second case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2023.

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html

