Outbreak Alerts: August 3, 2023 West Nile Virus in Kings County, CA

by
Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 4
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/22/2023
Clinical Signs: Ataxia, muscle fasciculations, hyperesthesia.
Confirmation Date: 7/31/2023
Horse Status: Affected And Alive 
Comments: This is the second case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2023. 

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


