Outbreak Alert: West Nile Virus in Tulare County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Age: 1
Gender: Filly
Breed: Quarter Horse
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/5/2022
Clinical Signs: ataxia (all 4), falling down, proprioceptive deficits
Confirmation Date: 9/12/2022
Horse Status: Affected and alive
Vaccination Status: unvaccinated
Comments: For 2022, a total of seven (7) horses have been confirmed positive for WNV in California. The positive horses were located in Kern County (3), Sacramento County (1), Tehama County (1), and Tulare County (2). For more information about West Nile Virus go to: WNV factsheet.
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.