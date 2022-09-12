Outbreak Alert: West Nile Virus in Tulare County, CA

by

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Age: 1
Gender: Filly
Breed: Quarter Horse
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/5/2022
Clinical Signs: ataxia (all 4), falling down, proprioceptive deficits
Confirmation Date: 9/12/2022
Horse Status: Affected and alive
Vaccination Status: unvaccinated

Comments: For 2022, a total of seven (7) horses have been confirmed positive for WNV in California. The positive horses were located in Kern County (3), Sacramento County (1), Tehama County (1), and Tulare County (2). For more information about West Nile Virus go to: WNV factsheet. 

close

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Leave a Comment

Draft Horse Classic

Find Out More