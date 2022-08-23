Outbreak Alert: West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

by

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 4
Gender: Mare
Breed: Thoroughbred (TB)
Usage: Racing
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/7/2022
Clinical Signs: Colic, facial/lip fasciculations, progressive ataxia and CNS signs.
Confirmation Date: 8/19/2022
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

Comments: This is the 3rd case of equine WNV in California in 2022. For additional information, go to https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html. For more information go to WNV factsheet.

 

