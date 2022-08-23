Outbreak Alert: West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 4
Gender: Mare
Breed: Thoroughbred (TB)
Usage: Racing
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/7/2022
Clinical Signs: Colic, facial/lip fasciculations, progressive ataxia and CNS signs.
Confirmation Date: 8/19/2022
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown
Comments: This is the 3rd case of equine WNV in California in 2022. For additional information, go to https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html. For more information go to WNV factsheet.
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.