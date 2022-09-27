Outbreak Alert: West Nile Virus in Nevada County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 10
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/3/2022
Clinical Signs: Shifting weight all 4 limbs, nonspecific discomfort, transient fever, mild bilateral pelvic limb ataxia, increased lip smacking.
Confirmation Date: 9/26/2022
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
Comments: A 10-year-old unvaccinated Quarter Horse gelding in Nevada County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the 10th case of equine WNV in California in 2022, additional information can be found on the CDFA Equine WNV webpage. For more information go to: WNV factsheet.
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.