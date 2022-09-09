Outbreak Alert: West Nile Virus in Gooding County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Source: Idaho State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: Yearling
Gender: Filly
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/26/2022
Clinical Signs: Abnormal behavior and movement initially noted, lethargy, fever, progressively unstable
Confirmation Date: 9/1/2022
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated
Comments: Owner had relayed that the mosquitoes have been particularly numerous around their property this year. For more information about WNV go to: WNV factsheet.
