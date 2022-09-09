Outbreak Alert: West Nile Virus in Gooding County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Age: Yearling

Gender: Filly

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/26/2022

Clinical Signs: Abnormal behavior and movement initially noted, lethargy, fever, progressively unstable

Confirmation Date: 9/1/2022

Horse Status: Recovering

Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

Comments: Owner had relayed that the mosquitoes have been particularly numerous around their property this year. For more information about WNV go to: WNV factsheet.

