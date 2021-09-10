Outbreak Alert: September 9, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Baker, Klamath, and Malheur counties, OR

Baker County:

Source: Oregon State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 4; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/27/2021; Confirmation Date: 9/3/2021;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet.

Klamath County:

Source: Oregon State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 6;

Age: 4; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/1/2021;

Clinical Signs: Neurologic Signs; Confirmation Date: 9/8/2021; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;

Notes: None;

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 1; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/22/2021;

Clinical Signs: Not Reported; Confirmation Date: 8/27/2021; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet. ;

Malheur County:

Source: Oregon State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: Not Reported;

Clinical Signs: Neurologic Signs; Confirmation Date: 8/20/2021; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information go to: WNV factsheet

This article sponsored by:

Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks

Enjoyed this article? Share it!

Tweet



