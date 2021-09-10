Outbreak Alert: September 9, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Baker, Klamath, and Malheur counties, OR

Baker County:

Oregon State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;
Age: 4; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/27/2021; Confirmation Date: 9/3/2021;
Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet. 

Klamath County:

Oregon State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 6;
Age: 4; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/1/2021;
Clinical Signs: Neurologic Signs; Confirmation Date: 9/8/2021; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;
Notes: None;

Number Confirmed: 1;
Age: 1; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/22/2021;
Clinical Signs: Not Reported; Confirmation Date: 8/27/2021; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;
Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet. ;

Malheur County:

Oregon State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Age: 15; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: Not Reported;
Clinical Signs: Neurologic Signs; Confirmation Date: 8/20/2021; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Notes: For more information go to:  WNV factsheet

