Outbreak Alert: September 3, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Yakima County, WA

State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 2; Horse Status: Not Reported; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more info go to:  WNV factsheet

