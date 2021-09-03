Outbreak Alert: September 3, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Weld and Fremont Counties, CO

Source: Colorado State Veterinarian
Weld County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Confirmation Date: 9/1/2021;
Weld County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Confirmation Date: 8/27/2021;
Fremont County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Confirmation Date: 9/1/2021;
Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet.;
All information is sourced from
http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks
