Outbreak Alert: September 3, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Weld and Fremont Counties, CO

Source: Colorado State Veterinarian

Weld County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Confirmation Date: 9/1/2021;

Weld County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Confirmation Date: 8/27/2021;

Fremont County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Confirmation Date: 9/1/2021;

Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet.;

All information is sourced from

http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks

This article sponsored by:

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.

Enjoyed this article? Share it!

Tweet



