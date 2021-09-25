Outbreak Alert: September 24, 2021 – West Nile Virus in El Paso and Logan County, CO

by

Colorado State Veterinarian

El Paso
Number Confirmed:1;
Number Exposed: 7;
of Clinical Signs: 9/20/2021;
Clinical Signs: Not Reported; Confirmation Date: 9/23/2021;

 

Logan County
Number Confirmed: 1;
Confirmation Date: 9/22/2021;
Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to WNV factsheet.;

Brandi Coplen

