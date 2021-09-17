Outbreak Alert: September 17, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Weld, Larimer, Mesa Counties, CO

by

State Veterinarian’s Office

Weld County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/7/2021;Confirmation Date: 9/15/2021;

 

Larimer County

Number Confirmed: 1;
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/12/2021;Confirmation Date: 9/14/2021;

 

Mesa County

Number Confirmed: 1;
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/14/2021; Confirmation Date: 9/16/2021;
Notes: WNV factsheet

