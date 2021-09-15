Outbreak Alert: September 15, 2021 – West Nile Virus Yakima County, WA

by

State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;

Notes: For more information go to: WNV factsheet

