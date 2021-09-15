Outbreak Alert: September 15, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Malheur County, OR

by

State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 1;
Number Exposed: 7;
Facility Type: Private Facility;

Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/8/2021;
Clinical Signs: Acute onset Ataxia, Facial sensitivity/reactivity; Confirmation Date: 9/15/2021; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Age: 3; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/7/2021;
Clinical Signs: lethargy, Staggering, Weakness; Confirmation Date: 9/15/2021; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

Notes: For more information go to: WNV factsheet

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment

Thank you for supporting businesses that support NWHS.

Skip to Article »

Need to Save Money on Horse Care?

Save $$$ with these strategies!

Download your free Horse keeping tips.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Thank you! When you request the free PDF, you will also be added to the Northwest Horse Source email newsletter.

I am not interested, close offer.