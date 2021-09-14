Outbreak Alert: September 14, 2021 – Rabies in Ravalli County, MT

by

Montana Department of Livestock

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 15;

Facility Type: Not Reported;

Notes: On Wednesday, September 8th, the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) received confirmation that a horse in Ravalli County was diagnosed with rabies. This is the 12th case of rabies in the state in 2021, and the fifth in a terrestrial (non-bat) species. As a result, Ravalli County has been placed under a 60-day quarantine. The purpose of the quarantine is to reduce the risk of further disease spread in the county if there are other exposed animals that have not been identified. For more information go to https://news.mt.gov/Department-of-Livestock/Horse-Tests-Positive-for-Rabies-in-Ravalli-County

