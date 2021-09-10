Outbreak Alert: September 10, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Linn County, OR

Oregon State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 2;
Number Suspected: 1;

Age: 11; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);
Clinical Signs: Severe hind-limb ataxia;  Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Age: 24; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);
Clinical Signs: Moderate hind-limb ataxia;  Horse Status: Affected and Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Notes: For more information go to:  EHM factsheet

