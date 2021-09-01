Outbreak Alert: September 1, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Kings County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Training Facility;

Age: 2; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/19/2021;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Fever, Inappetance, Stumbling, Increased lung sounds; Confirmation Date: 8/30/2021;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about WNV go to the WNV factsheet. 

 

