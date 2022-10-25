Outbreak Alert: October 21, 2022 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Yakima County, WA

by
Equine Infectious Anemia

Source: WSDA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Exposed: 5

Facility Type: Private Facility

Age: 7

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Age: 8

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Comments: On October 19th, two racing Quarter Horse geldings, a 7-year-old, and an 8-year-old, were confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The two geldings reside at separate facilities in Yakima County but were housed together earlier this summer. Both facilities have been placed under quarantine and WSDA field veterinarians are working closely with the owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures. For more information about EIA go to: EIA factsheet.

 

