Outbreak Alert: October 21, 2022 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Yakima County, WA

Source: WSDA
Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 2
Number Exposed: 5
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 7
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Age: 8
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Comments: On October 19th, two racing Quarter Horse geldings, a 7-year-old, and an 8-year-old, were confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The two geldings reside at separate facilities in Yakima County but were housed together earlier this summer. Both facilities have been placed under quarantine and WSDA field veterinarians are working closely with the owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures. For more information about EIA go to: EIA factsheet.
