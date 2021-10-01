Outbreak Alert: October 1, 2021 – West Nile Virus in Yuba County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1;
Age: 1; Gender: Stallion; Breed: Paint; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/18/2021;
Clinical Signs: lip/neck to shoulder fasciculations, Reluctance to Move Head, stiff hindquarters; Confirmation Date: 9/29/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;
Notes: For more information about West Nile Virus go to the WNV factsheet.
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks