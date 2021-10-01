Outbreak Alert: October 1, 2021 – Strangles in King County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 2;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Horse Status: Recovering;
Notes: A horse at a private facility in King County has tested positive for Strangles. The horse was purchased at a livestock market and is recovering. Other horses are asymptomatic and are being monitored by a veterinarian. For more information about Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet.
