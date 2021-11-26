Outbreak Alert: November 24, 2021 – Strangles in Pierce County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 1;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility

Confirmed Case: No Quarantine

Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Pierce County has tested positive for Strangles. The facility is working with a private vet and about 10 other horses are on site. For more information on Strangles go to the Strangles factsheet. 

