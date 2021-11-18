Outbreak Alert: November 18, 2021 – Equine Influenza in Clackamas County, OR

by

Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 2;

Number Suspected: 1;

Number Exposed: 5;

Facility Type: Not Reported;

#1–Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/13/2021; Clinical Signs: Mild Cough, Mild Fever, Mild Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: Not Reported; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

#2Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/15/2021; Clinical Signs: Mild Fever, Nasal Discharge; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: None

