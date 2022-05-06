Outbreak Alert: May 5, 2022 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Riverside and Tualre County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 61;

Age: 3; Gender: Stallion; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);

Confirmation Date: 5/2/2022; Horse Status: Euthanized;

Notes: On May 2, 2022, a 3-year-old Quarter Horse stallion was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) while residing in Riverside county. The stallion originated from a premises in Tulare county and was being tested for interstate movement to enter a racetrack. The investigation lead to the quarantine and testing of twenty-seven (27) exposed horses at the Riverside county premises, and thirty-four (34) horses at the Tulare county premises. All horses on the Riverside county premises tested negative, but will remain quarantined until retested in sixty (60) days. Testing is pending for the horses on the Tulare county premises. This horse has no known direct links to the previous San Bernardino county EIA cases. CDFA staff continue the investigation to determine if any additional horses were exposed. For more information on EIA, please see the CDFA website at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/EquineInfectiousAnemia.html;

