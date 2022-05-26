Outbreak Alert: May 25, 2022 – Strangles in Pierce County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 20;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Pierce County has tested positive for Strangles. The facility is under a voluntary quarantine and under private vet care. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet.

