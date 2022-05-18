Outbreak Alert: May 17, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Deschutes County, OR

Source: Oregon Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2;

Clinical Signs: Neurologic signs; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: A horse from Deschutes County tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) on May 4, 2022. The horse had recently attended the Oregon Horse Center at the Prairie Arena in Eugene from April 22-25. The horse has not attended any other events since that time. This horse showed neurological symptoms but did not show signs of nasal discharge or an elevated temperature. Unfortunately, due to delayed reporting, this case was only recently shared with the department. A second horse from Deschutes County became symptomatic on May 13. The infected horse attended a show on May 6-7, also at the Oregon Horse Center in Eugene. Confirmation of EHV-1 came from the Oregon State University Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory on May 16. Both horses were humanely euthanized and both ranches are currently under quarantine. The required quarantine will last a minimum of 28 days.;

