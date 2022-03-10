Outbreak Alert: March 10, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 2;
Number Exposed: 52;
Notes: This is a second premises in San Mateo County. A 15-year-old Quarter Horse cross gelding in San Mateo county displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1 non-neuropathogenic strain) on necropsy on March 9th. The gelding was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs. One (1) additional horse displaying fever only with no neurological signs was confirmed positive for EHV-1. CDFA was onsite and the premises with fifty-two (52) exposed horses was placed under quarantine. CDFA will closely monitor this situation. For more information about EHM go to: EHM factsheet.;
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks