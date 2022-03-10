Outbreak Alert: March 10, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2;

Number Exposed: 52;

Notes: This is a second premises in San Mateo County. A 15-year-old Quarter Horse cross gelding in San Mateo county displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1 non-neuropathogenic strain) on necropsy on March 9th. The gelding was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs. One (1) additional horse displaying fever only with no neurological signs was confirmed positive for EHV-1. CDFA was onsite and the premises with fifty-two (52) exposed horses was placed under quarantine. CDFA will closely monitor this situation. For more information about EHM go to: EHM factsheet.;

