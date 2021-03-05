Outbreak Alert: March 5, 2021 – Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Source: Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;



Number Exposed: 2;



Facility Type: Farm;



Age: 7; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Mixed breed; Onset of Clinical Signs: Not Reported;



Clinical Signs: Bilateral Nasal DIscharge, Fever; Confirmation Date: 3/4/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;



Notes: The horse that tested positive for Strangles has also tested positive for equine influenza. Another horse on the property is showing clinical signs but tested negative.

