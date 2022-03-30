Outbreak Alert: March 29, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in King County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Suspected: 2;

Number Exposed: 25;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 18; Gender: Mare; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/19/2022;

Clinical Signs: Acute recumbency with weak hind limbs.; Confirmation Date: 3/25/2022; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in King County has tested positive for EHM and has been euthanized. The facility is quarantined. A meeting was held with facility managers, boarders, and farriers to answer questions and discuss biosecurity measures. Two other horses have been tested because of fevers and daily temperature checks are being implemented.;

