Outbreak Alert: March 29, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in King County, WA

Washington State Veterinary Office
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Suspected: 2;
Number Exposed: 25;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 18; Gender: Mare; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/19/2022;
Clinical Signs: Acute recumbency with weak hind limbs.; Confirmation Date: 3/25/2022; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;
Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in King County has tested positive for EHM and has been euthanized. The facility is quarantined. A meeting was held with facility managers, boarders, and farriers to answer questions and discuss biosecurity measures. Two other horses have been tested because of fevers and daily temperature checks are being implemented.;
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks