Outbreak Alert: March 25, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Respiratory in Mason County, WA

State vet office.

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 3;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Mason County has tested positive for EHV-4 and Strangles. The horse was purchased from Livestock market and had runny nose when received. The owner is working with private vet on biosecurity and checking temperatures daily. For more information about EHV-4 go to: EHV factsheet.;

