Outbreak Alert: March 25, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Respiratory in Mason County, WA

State vet office.
Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 3;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Notes: A horse at a boarding facility in Mason County has tested positive for EHV-4 and Strangles. The horse was purchased from Livestock market and had runny nose when received. The owner is working with private vet on biosecurity and checking temperatures daily. For more information about EHV-4 go to: EHV factsheet.;
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks