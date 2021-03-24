Outbreak Alert: March 24, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Santa Clara County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Number Exposed: Unknown;



Facility Type: Boarding Facility;



Age: 21; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH);



Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Painful Neck, proprioceptive deficits in hind end; Confirmation Date: 3/24/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;



Notes: A 21-year-old Quarter Horse mare from Santa Clara County displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 on March 23rd. The horse is alive and is being treated in isolation at a veterinary hospital. The home premises has been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures in place and twice daily temperature monitoring. The clinical horse has no recent travel history and no links to any other EHV-1 cases. The home premises hosted an event on March 21st, and one asymptomatic horse from the home premise competed in an event from March 19th – 21st. Event managers have been notified, and are encouraging all owners of potentially exposed horses to perform twice daily temperature monitoring, limit movement, and practice enhanced biosecurity measures for the next 14 days. CDFA will be onsite and continue to actively monitor exposed horses. For more information about EHM go to https://equinediseasecc.org/Content/ContentDocs/DiseaseFactsheet-EHM.pdf

