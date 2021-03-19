Outbreak Alert: March 19, 2021 – Equine Influenza in Clackamas County, OR

Attending Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 2;
Number Suspected: 2;
Number Exposed: 4;
Facility Type: Private Facility;
Gender: Gelding; Breed: Paint; Onset of Clinical Signs: Not Reported;
Clinical Signs: Cough, Fever, Mild Nasal Discharge; Confirmation Date: 3/18/2021; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;
Notes: Both confirmed horses are paint geldings with similar clinical signs.
