Outbreak Alert: March 18, 2022 – Strangles in Kootenai County, ID

Attending Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Boarding Facility;

Age: 23; Gender: Stallion; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Breeding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/12/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever, lethargy, inappetance; Confirmation Date: 3/17/2022; Horse Status: Isolated; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

