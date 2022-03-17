Outbreak Alert: March 15, 2022 – Strangles in King County, WA

by

Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Training Facility;

Notes: A horse at a training facility in King County has tested positive for Strangles The facility is  working with private vet and owner placed voluntary quarantine on facility. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet. 

Leave a Comment

Stay connected with what is happening in the Northwest Horse community!

Check out this great local business: