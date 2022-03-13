Outbreak Alert: March 11, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory in Snohomish County, WA

Source: Washington State Veterinary Office

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 6;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Restrictions: Placed quarantine of farm for 2 weeks after last fever or signs resolve.;

Notes: A horse at a private facility in Snohomish County has tested positive for EHV-1. The horse returned from Thermal, CA show after cancellation and had fever after arrival. Temperature check twice on others has been normal so far. For more information about EHV-1 go to: EHV-1 Factsheet.

