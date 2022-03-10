Outbreak Alert: March 10, 2022 – Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 40;

Facility Type: Stable;

Age: 10; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Arabian; Usage: Pleasure Riding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/5/2022;

Clinical Signs: Fever, anorexia, depression; Confirmation Date: 3/9/2022; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Notes: For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet. 

