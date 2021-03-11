Outbreak Alert: March 10, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Los Angeles, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;



Number Exposed: 45;



Facility Type: Boarding Facility;



Age: 12; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/6/2021;



Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Dribbling Urine, forelimb ataxia-grade 2, Hind limb ataxia-grade 3, Partial paraphimosis, Confirmation Date: 3/9/2021;

Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated;



Notes: March 10, 2021: A 12-year-old Warmblood gelding in Los Angeles County displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1 non-neuropathogenic strain) on March 9th; the horse is alive and under veterinary care. Following an assessment of the home premises in Los Angeles County by CDFA personnel, forty-five (45) potentially exposed horses have been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures and twice daily temperature monitoring. The owners of all exposed horses have been notified and no additional cases have been identified at this time. CDFA will continue to actively monitor exposed horses.

