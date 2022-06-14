Outbreak Alert: June 14, 2022 – Equine Infectious Anemia Santa Clara and Merced County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 4; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Racing;

Confirmation Date: 6/9/2022;

Notes: On June 9th, a 4-year-old racing Quarter Horse mare was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The mare was temporarily residing in Merced County when she was tested and was moved back to her home premises in Santa Clara County before EIA test results were received. The mare was the only horse on both premises and has been quarantined at the Santa Clara County premises. An epidemiological investigation is ongoing but is likely linked to the previous Tulare County premises. For more information about Equine Infectious Anemia go to: EIA factsheet.

