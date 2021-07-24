Outbreak Alert: July 23, 2021 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic, Owyhee County, ID

Source: Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 40;

Facility Type: Farm;

Gender: Mare; Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/20/2021;

Clinical Signs: Recumbent, Unable to Stand; Horse Status: Recovering; Vaccination Status: Not Reported;

Notes: The mare are was recumbent and unable to stand on 7/20/21. On 7/23, horse had recovered to the point of being able to stand and walk. No other horses on the property are demonstrating clinical symptoms. For more information go to: EHV-1

All information is sourced from